Tribal Chief Recall Petition Deadline Passes

An Official Recall Petition to Recall Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson did not meet deadline requirements under Tribal Ordinance 6 (Election Rules & Procedures), stated a notice from the Tribal Election Committee. The deadline to turn in the petition was 4:30 p.m. CST Monday, March 6, 2017.

Chief Phyliss J. Anderson issued a letter to Tribal members today to express her gratitude for their continued support. “During this time, my office stayed focused on the important work of our Tribe,” stated Chief Anderson. “The efforts to recall me, without justification, did not discourage me from doing the job the people elected me to do.”

“Our Tribe is experiencing great growth, extraordinary financial successes, enhanced services for our people and continued improvements in our communities,” continued Chief Anderson. “It is with a grateful heart and sincere gratitude that I say thank you for your support, kind words of encouragement and most importantly your prayers.”

Chief Anderson was democratically elected as the first female Tribal Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians in 2011 and then won a re-election bid in 2015.

The Choctaw Constitution and By-laws allow for tribal members to recall an elected official. In order for a recall to occur sponsors of this petition had 25 business days to obtain signatures of 40% (2,150 signatures) of MBCI registered voters over the age of 18.