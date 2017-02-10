Tribal Leaders visit Washington for USET Impact Week

Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson, Vice-Chief Ronnie Henry, Bogue Chitto Council Representative Davita McClelland and Red Water Council Representative Sharon Johnson visited Congressional and Senate offices during USET Impact Week in Washington D.C. The tribal delegation met with Mississippi Congressmen Bennie Thompson, Trent Kelly, Gregg Harper and Steven Palazzo; and Mississippi Senators Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker.

Chief Anderson and the delegation also visited with Senate Indian Affairs Committee Vice-Chairman Senator Tom Udall of New Mexico and committee member Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada. Topics discussed included upcoming legislation with important provisions for Native Americans, funding streams for tribal resources and new economic development opportunities for the Tribe.