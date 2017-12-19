Tribal Members participate in Mississippi Bicentennial project

Seven Tribal Members participated in the Mississippi Bicentennial project “Celebrating Storytellers” by Blue Magnolia Films/Corner to Corner Productions. Each story revolves around Choctaw Fresh Produce, Horticulture/Agriculture, healthy eating, gardening and/or the Choctaw way of life.

A photo gallery showcasing each story is on display in storefronts along Jackson’s “Mississippi Mile” (Capitol Street). Links to each of the Tribal Member’s story is included below.

“What You Grow” by Jason Grisham https://vimeo.com/240852832

“It Starts With A Step” by Candy Jimmie https://vimeo.com/242423026

“Growing” by Katelyn Shoemake https://vimeo.com/242423300

“The Pride of Our People” by Dregen Joe https://vimeo.com/242422132

“A Woman’s Place” by Tracey Shoemake https://vimeo.com/240854263

“For My Dad” by Brendon Williams https://vimeo.com/242422597

“Teach Your Children” by Richard Thompson https://vimeo.com/240854222