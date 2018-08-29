Tribe Breaks Ground on Upper Elementary Building at Pearl River Elementary School

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pearl River Elementary School (PRES) Upper Elementary Building on Tuesday, August 28, at 9:30 a.m. in Choctaw, Miss (Neshoba County). The ceremony featured remarks by Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson and PRES Principal Suzanne Hyatt.

The $8.5 Million project, with the completion expected to be during the summer of 2019, is expected to be ready for use for the 2019-2020 school year. The building will be single floor with 25 classrooms, staff and student restrooms, two tutoring spaces, assistant principal office/meeting room, a teacher lounge and mechanical/electrical and IT spaces. The project also includes an outdoor classroom, two new playgrounds and a sheltered outdoor recreation/learning space. The Upper Elementary Building will service grades third through sixth.

“This is a great day for our students at Pearl River Elementary and for our Choctaw community in general,” said Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson. “With the breaking of ground for the new Pearl River Upper Elementary building, we are taking great steps forward in providing the best possible learning environment for our Choctaw students.”

“I am so happy for this day to finally be here,” said PRES Principal Suzanne Hyatt. “After many years of hoping and months of planning, we are excited to start the process of getting our students out of trailers and in their very own building. I cannot thank Tribal Chief Anderson and the Choctaw Tribal Council enough for their support on making this project a reality.”

Opened in 1990, Pearl River Elementary School currently houses 600 students. As of today, eight trailers with 16 classrooms, are being used for third through sixth grades which includes 200 students. This building will eliminate all the trailers used at PRES. Choctaw cultural aspects have been incorporated into the Upper Elementary Building design.

To learn more, contact the MBCI Office of Public Information at 601-663-7532.