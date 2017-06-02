Tribe issues release: Red Water Referendum Effort Fails

The petition efforts by Tribal members seeking a referendum election to reject or revoke a Tribal Resolution regarding construction of the Red Water Casino has failed.

On May 26, 2017, Chief Phyliss J. Anderson and the Tribal Election Committee released the official Petition Canvassing Results and Determination showing that the total number of accepted petitions by registered Tribal voters was 1,607. The number of valid petitions needed to cause a referendum election to be held was 1,612. As a result, Chief Anderson and the Tribal Election Committee determined that the referendum measure would not be certified for an election.

The total number of petitions submitted to the Tribal Election Committee by the deadline of May 21, 2017, was originally 1,729. After the petitions were turned in, Chief Anderson and the Tribal Election Committee were required to canvass and examine each petition.

Chief Anderson said, “In accordance with our Tribal Election Code, I spent five business days with the Tribal Election Committee canvassing and examining each petition to determine whether the person who signed a petition was a registered voter and to determine if the petition otherwise conformed with the Revised Constitution and Bylaws and the Tribal Election Code rules and procedures.”

Based on those efforts, Chief Anderson and the Tribal Election Committee refused a total of 116 petitions. There were also six Tribal members who withdrew their petitions. After the refused and the withdrawn petitions, there remained a total of 1,607 valid petitions.

Under the Tribal Election Code, the Sponsors have up to twenty business days from receiving notice of the final determination to file an action in the Choctaw Tribal Court, Civil Division seeking judicial review of the result. An appeal of the Tribal Court’s decision may be made to the Choctaw Supreme Court.