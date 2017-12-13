Tribe teaches Christmas beading

Beadwork is a Choctaw tradition that started a long time ago. It has been worn by men and women for decades. But the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has put a new twist on decorative beadwork.

“The long ones are the bugle beads and the shiny, small ones are the sea beads,” said Lorena Alex, Choctaw Cultural Affairs.

A lot of time and a whole lot of patience goes into beadwork, especially for beginners.

“It’s taking me a little longer than it should,” said Hannah Lewis.

With the help of some experienced beaders, others are learning how to bead Christmas ornaments to add Choctaw Indian culture to their trees.

“With no interruption or anything like that, it probably takes half a day but for beginners it probably takes all day to make one ornament,” said Alex.

When the ornaments are finally finished they can add a new tradition to their Christmas tree.

There will be another beading workshop Thursday at Standing Pine Facility Building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be one in Red Water at the facility building there Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to learn for free.