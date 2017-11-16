Update: Tribal voters reject Red Water Casino

If Tribal voters have a say, Leake County will not be receiving a casino after a Thursday vote failed to pass.

With an unofficial total of Yes 654 and No 1449, the Tribal voters have spoken.

Forty percent of registered voters had to cast a ballot for the new casino to pass or fail, an official count will be released Friday afternoon.

Early estimates showed that less than 40 percent of registered voters may have participated, which would throw out the results of the election and allow the casino to be built anyway.

Those who oppose the building of the Red Water Casino say they are just above the 40%. Opponents believe a new casino would take away from Pearl River Resort and Casino.

Kicks 96 has been told that the unofficial results, before a recount, do meet the 40% requirement by Tribal voters.

Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson release the following statement, ” Today, members of the Tribe voted in a special referendum election on the Red Water Casino. The preliminary results show that the will of the people is not to expand in the Red Water community and I respect the decision of our voters. My commitment to our Tribe and people is to always do what I feel is in the best interest of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. We will continue to explore other opportunities to build on our existing success for our Tribe.”

The MBCI Tribal Election committee will be re-counting all of the votes Friday. 112 absentee ballots are yet to be counted, results will be verified after the recount at 1PM Friday, November 17.

Unofficial results: Yes No

Standing Pine 78 112

Bogue C-Henning 4 31

Crystal Ridge 17 38

Red Water 133 69

Bogue Homa 11 77

Bogue Chitto 73 217

Conehatta 78 209

Tucker 47 172

Pearl River 213 524