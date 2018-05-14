Truck collides with school bus on Hwy 19

A school bus was involved in an early morning wreck in eastern Attala County.
According to Attala County Fire Chief Roy Williams, a truck collided with the bus on Hwy 19 near Zama just before 7:00 am.
Three children were transported to local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Williams said troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were headed to the scene as the fire units were leaving.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.