Trustees give final approval to university tuition increases

Trustees of Mississippi’s eight public universities gave final approval for tuition increases next fall.

The College Board discussed the plan in April and voted for a required second time Thursday without making any changes.

Tuition will increase by an average of 4 percent next fall.

Presidents say lingering effects from state budget cuts two years ago require them to raise more revenue from students.

The statewide average for two semesters of full-time tuition and fees will rise by an average of $303 to $7,805. That’s for an in-state undergraduate.

Increases range from 5.6 percent at Delta State University to 2 percent at Mississippi Valley State University.

Most students pay less than the sticker price, but costs continue rising faster than incomes. Sixty percent of Mississippi students graduate with debt.

Universities also plan to raise their admission requirements. The move mirrors changes for high school diplomas already approved by the Mississippi Board of Education.

The changes would take effect for students entering in fall 2022. Those students will enter high school this fall and will be the first subject to new high school diploma requirements.

Students will have to take four years of math, up from three now. Social studies requirements will rise from three years to three-and-a-half years. Students will have to a year of computer science or technology, up from the current half year.

Trustees must vote later on final approval for the change.