Two arrested for drugs in Leake County

Two Neshoba County residents have been arrested for drugs in Leake County.

Leake County Deputies with the assistance of the Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested Natasha Sanders, 29, 12730 Road 355, Philadelphia and Mitchell Stribling, 39, 13261 Road 610, Philadelphia after a suspicious vehicle was reported in the Freeny area.

Leake County Deputies pulled over the vehicle Sanders was driving on Hwy 488 for driving erratically. Upon search of the vehicle, Deputies found a meth pipe, bag of methamphetamine, and small bag of marijuana. A small .25 caliber handgun was located in the trunk of the vehicle hidden inside a small Teddy Bear.

Stribling and Sanders, both convicted felons, were charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. Stribling was charged with possession of paraphernalia. Sanders was also charged with possession of controlled substance- marijuana and careless driving.