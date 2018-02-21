Two arrests made in Neshoba County burglaries

Authorities have made two arrests and say teens are responsible for the recent thefts and burglaries in Neshoba County.

The suspects targeted houses and cars across Philadelphia.

“They were basically making a sweep through neighborhoods, checking cars,” says Chief Grant Myers. “If the cars were unlocked, they were taking anything valuable.”

The burglars would steal anything they could get their hands on.

“A four wheeler was stolen in Woodland Hills Dr.,” says Myers.

Four wheelers were also stolen from homes out in the county. The sheriff’s office says one particular theft led to an arrest.

“Some of the deputies located a four wheeler, traveling Hwy 19 S into the city,” says Sheriff Tommy Waddell. “That individual was taken into custody.”

Authorities believe several teenagers are responsible for all the burglaries.

“We have two juveniles in custody and expect more arrests to be made,” says Chief Myers.

The juveniles were charged with multiple counts of burglary and one count each of grand larceny.

Officers have recovered a bike and two four wheelers.

“We’re actually looking for three more four wheelers,” says Sheriff Waddell.

A reminder from police, don’t make it easy for the bad guys to steal your property. Keep anything of value locked up.

Call the Philadelphia Police Dept. or the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Dept. if you have any information about the thefts.