Two charged after federal warrant served in Kemper County – Ten charged in Neshoba

A federal warrant was served Monday at a residence on Philadelphia Road in Kemper County.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore says two people were arrested as a result, James Arthur Triplett and Natasha Temple.

Ten other people were arrested in Neshoba County as part of the federal investigation.

Triplett was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property, a lawnmower. His bond was set at $15,000.

Temple was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $15,000.

Moore says the drug charges were not part of the first warrant and the investigation is ongoing.

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department, federal agents, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Department of Transportation participated in the case.