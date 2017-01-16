Two Lauderdale County men arrested for possession of child pornography

Attorney General Jim Hood announced today that two Lauderdale County men have been arrested, and each has been charged with one count of child exploitation.

Christian Shows, 23, was arrested Wednesday at his home by investigators with the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, an affiliate agency of the task force.

William Stephen Robinson, 57, was also arrested at his home on Thursday in an unrelated case.

Both cases stemmed from investigators executing search warrants to the homes of each defendant following two separate investigations of online activity.

The defendants were both booked into the Lauderdale County jail, and bonds were set at $25,000 each.

“We are unable to release more details at this time because the investigations are ongoing,” said Attorney General Hood. “However, we do appreciate the assistance of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and these cases are examples of how the Internet Crimes Against Task Force continues to help put child predators behind bars.”

If convicted, Shows and Robinson both face up to 40 years each in prison, and both defendants face up to $500,000 in fines. As with all cases, a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The two cases will both be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn of the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit.