Two Attala County men were arrested for stealing cattle and selling them.

Sheriff Tim Nail said 24-year-old Ryan “Stone” Branch and 30-year-old Sam Miller were arrested on Monday, Feb. 13 for stealing cattle from a pasture.

According to Nail, the cows were then sold at the Winona Stockyards.

Both Branch and Miller were charged with grand larceny and petty larceny.