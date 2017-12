Two men are charged with murder after a Christmas Eve shooting death in Kosciusko.

Tayvone Ickom, 18, and John Partee, 23, are both charged in the murder of Marshall Washington, 37. Kosciusko police responded to the shooting call around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cannonade Apartments and found Washington dead. He had been shot in the head.

Partee and Ickom are both in the Leake County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bond each.