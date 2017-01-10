Two Neshoba County Men Indicted in Four-Wheeler Thefts

Dylan Long - Chris Burrage - Photo Neshoba County Sheriff's Office

Two Neshoba County men have been indicted for grand larceny.

Dillon M. Long, 20, of 10212 Road 2638, and Chris Burrage, 20, of 10041 Road 2632 were both indicted on multiple counts of grand larceny.

The two were indicted on charges stemming from the theft of several four-wheeler ATVs that were reported stolen in Neshoba County in April 2016.

According to the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department the two men were arrested in May 2016 for the theft of several four-wheelers. The indictment states that a 2016 Honda Rancher 4-wheeler belonging to Dillon Alford was taken by the two men.

Bond was set at $60,000 for Long and $40,000 for Burrage.