Two Noxapater residents indicted in Neshoba

James A Kelly - Cassey Keen Source: Neshoba County Jail

A pair of Winston County residents were recently indicted in Neshoba County.

According to the Neshoba County Circuit Clerks Office a true bill was returned by a Neshoba County Grand Jury on James A Kelly, 42, 1977 Tucker Wilkes Road, Noxapater. Kelly was indicted as a habitual offender for the sale of cocaine. Kelly was also indicted on grand larceny charges.

According to the Neshoba County Circuit Clerks Office a true bill was returned by a Neshoba County Grand Jury on Cassey Keen, 35, also of 1977 Tuck Wiles Road, Noxapater. Keen was indicted on grand larceny charges.