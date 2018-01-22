Two people injured leaving memorial service

Two people were critically injured in Noxapater last night after leaving a memorial service for a loved one.

“It’s a very sad situation,” Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said.

Hundreds of people gathered at a Winston County park, Sunday, to ‘remember’ Carol Burnside, who was killed at her home in Noxapater last week.

“I actually saw a large, large crowd there,” Sheriff Pugh said.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Department says so many people attended the memorial service, cars were forced to park on the other side of Highway 15.

Two people leaving the service were hit by a car when they tried to cross the highway. It was dark when it happened.

“Our heartfelt sympathy for this family,” Sheriff Pugh said. “In their time of grief over another loved one, and to have this kind of thing happen is truly tragic.”

The victims were airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries. We aren’t sure what their exact injuries are, but we do know the Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.

“To my knowledge, nothing has been filed yet,” Pugh said.

We’re told the driver did stop and is cooperating with investigators.

Mississippi Highway Patrol hasn’t released the names of the driver or the two people hit by the car.