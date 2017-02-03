U.S. Marshals catch murder suspect in Kosciusko

Kosciusko Police Department and U.S. Marshals apprehended a wanted suspect.

At noon on Thursday, officers located a subject in a vehicle on West Adams Street in Kosciusko that appeared to be an individual wanted in a murder case. The subject was quickly apprehended on Peeler Street and taken into custody.

KPD Investigator Greg Collins said that the suspect had an active warrant for homicide out of Cincinnati, OH. WLWT identifies the suspect as 21-year-old Cleveland Sauders from Cincinnati, OH.

Saunders faces charges in connection with the Dec. 14 death of Jaron Steele. Hamilton County, OH authorities said Steel was found dead with muliple gunshot wounds.

Investigator Greg Collins said that his office was involved in a joint operation with the U.S. Marshals. Saunders was taken to the Leake County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Ohio.