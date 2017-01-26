U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force searching for Wanted Fugitive

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for help from the public in locating a Wanted Fugitive. Joshua McLaurin is wanted for Homicide related to an incident that happened in Canton, MS on October 2, 2016. McLaurin should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information that leads to the positive location and arrest of this individual would be eligible for a reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the tab on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers FB page. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.