Union man faces 70 burglary charges

Philadelphia Police charged 35-year old Jason Stevens with 69 counts of burglary and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department also charged Stevens with one count of burglary. Philadelphia Police Chief Grant Myers says Stevens stole tools and construction items from several 18-wheeler storage trailers located on the Highway 15 bypass. Myers says surveillance footage helped identify and locate Stevens.

“We were able to get footage of the suspect in a vehicle. We happen to see the vehicle in town. The vehicle was stopped and it was later determined some of the stolen items were in the vehicle at the time. Having those surveillance cameras really made a difference in this,” says Myers.

Many of the stolen items were found in a scrapyard in Starkville, in Stevens’ car and at his house in Neshoba County.