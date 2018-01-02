Union Police searching for suspect

The Union Police Department is searching for a man wanted on several felony charges.

Police say Jarrod Stuart is a suspect of motor vehicle theft, forgery, and credit card fraud. He was last seen in Meridian over the weekend. Police say he could be traveling in a stolen red Toyota Camry with a Mississippi nursing tag #J936NF or a silver Mercury with Mississippi tag #NVK 092.

Officials say Stuart is potentially “armed and dangerous.” If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact authorities immediately.