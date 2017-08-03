Union water rates increasing

https://youtu.be/zWZN9JBjAbM​

Union water customers will see an almost 30 percent rate increase next month.

“It’s just a little bit too high,” says Sadie Nelson, Union Water Association customer.

Sadie and Jack Nelson, the owners of S and A restaurant, say the hike will definitely make them fork out a few more dollars each month.

“We felt like we had to do something,” says Mayor Wayne Welch. “We were losing money.”

Union has spent more than $100,000 on reworking water wells and after the project was finished, the town was facing a substantial deficit.

The new rate will cost customers an extra 14 bucks, if they don’t use more than 2,000 gallons of water each month. If a customer uses more than that, they’ll be charged 4 cents a gallon.

“If you don’t use over 2,000 gallons of water, your month bill is $45,” says Welch. “We’ve checked with cities to the north of us and to the south of us and that’s comparable.”

The town hasn’t increased water rates since 2013 and while some customers say they appreciate that, others wish the town would have softened the financial blow through gradual rate hikes.

“A slight increase over the years would have been better than just jumping from the floor up to 29 percent,” says Jack Nelson Jr., Union Water Association customer.

But the town says a rate increase wasn’t needed until recently.

“You don’t want to raise it if you don’t have to because we have so many older people here in union, that are on a fixed income,” says Welch. “It’s hard when you’re on a fixed income.”

“It will be a little affect on us, but I think we will survive,” says Sadie Nelson.

The rate increase for Union Water Association customers will go into effect September 1. It will affect around 850 people.