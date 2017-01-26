United Way of East Miss. serves Neshoba Co.

United Way of East Mississippi is sharing their Red, White and U campaign with Philadelphia business leaders.

“We want to make sure they know where we are going,” says Jim Wink, United Way of East Miss., CEO. “It a meet and greet type thing. We want to continue on with the great success and great momentum with our campaign.”

A meet and greet was held because Untied Way is now serving Neshoba County. They want the community to follow their goal of giving, advocating and volunteering to impact programs.

“I’m very familiar with a lot of the organizations that are helped by United Way,” says Jackie Hester, Citizen’s Bank. “A lot of those they really rely on funding from the United Way so as a corporate sponsor we really believe in giving back to the community.”

One of the most recent programs serving Neshoba County is Imagination Library. Children ages 0 to 5 receive a free book each month.

“We want them to understand that reading is an important life skill, but it’s also an important activity that parents and children could enjoy together before they get to school,” says Leah Stinson, Imagination Library coordinator.

United Way serves Neshoba in addition to Clarke, Kemper and Lauderdale counties. They’re trying to make people aware of the assistance programs they offer.

“We want to continue to grow and reach as many people as we can to help all of our communities be a better place for us to live,” says Wink.