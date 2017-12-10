United Way halfway to campaign goal

The United Way of East Mississippi made a big announcement Thursday. They are halfway to meeting this year’s goal.

They’re hoping to break the million dollar mark again for their 2017-2018 campaign, and Monday they marked 50 percent. The traditional campaign thermometer is a light saber this year in honor of their theme: “the force is in you.” The chairman of the board says this milestone shows the force is in everyone to help others.

“The force is in you to be able to make a difference and to help the United Way,” board chairman Scott Stevens says. “Of course, it is Star Wars themed. This year a very big year for Star Wars. The new movie opens up next week. We just kind of played off that ‘the force is in you’ theme this year.”

It’s not too late to help the united way reach its goal. You may contribute for this campaign until Feb. 28.