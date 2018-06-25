United Way of East Mississippi “Stuff the Bus”

The United Way of East Mississippi is continuing its tradition of helping children in need gain the supplies necessary for the upcoming school year.

The annual Stuff the Bus campaign will take place Tuesday, July 3 from 9 am – 3 pm at the Depot in Philadelphia.

As part of the day volunteers will collect donations such as: notebooks, paper, uniforms along with other school supplies.

All donations will be distributed to local elementary school students within the Philadelphia Public and Neshoba County School Districts.