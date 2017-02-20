19-year old charged with murder of Stepfather in Leake County

A 19-year old has been charged with murder in Leake County.

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at residence of 5333 MS 488 just after 10 am on Sunday, February 19, 2017.

Deputies found the victim, 40 year old Danny Kent, on the ground and his stepson, 19 year old Cody Lee, near him.

Kent was transported to Baptist Memorial Leake Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Leake County Sheriff’s Department stated that it was determined that Kent had been stabbed more than one time. Further investigation of the event led to Cody Lee being charged with Murder.

Lee is in the Leake County Jail at this time.

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner said, Kent was stabbed by his stepson Cody Lee following an argument, Sunday.

