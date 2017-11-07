Update: body found on Choctaw Reservation identified – four suspects arrested

The body found on the Choctaw Reservation has been identified.

The Public Information Office for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians released the identity of the victim, Demetrius Duane Sam (35) of the Tucker Community.

Sam’s body was found Thursday, November 2 at a residence on Frank Simpson Road, in Neshoba County.

Choctaw Authorities have charged four Choctaw males in Tribal Court with Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder Monty Isaac (32), Kenan Martin (25), Jerome Vincent Steve (32), and Keyshawn Willis (20).

The four suspects are being held without bond.

Choctaw Authorities stated, “the case continues to be an ongoing investigation.”

