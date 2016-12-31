Update: GoFundMe account set up for child killed hunting accident

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 12-year-old boy that died in an Attala County hunting accident.

The account is set up in the name of Garret Morgan.

Morgan died in a tree stand accident near McCool Monday, Dec. 26. A native of Vancleave, MS, Morgan was in Attala County visiting family for the holidays.

“Garret’s love and laughter will always ring in our hearts,” reads a statement on the account page. “He loved playing football, fishing, hunting, card games, and loved the outdoors in general. Also, he was a proud member of the Vancleave Youth Football League. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and with the family associated with his faith and congregation. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Morgan’s family set-up the account for help covering funeral expenses.

As of this report, the account has raised over $6,500.

12-26: Breezy News has learned that a 12-year-old boy died in a hunting accident in Attala County Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred in the eastern part of the county near McCool.

The child was not a native of Attala County.

Lt. Chris Reed with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) said the the case is under investigation, but no details surrounding the accident have been released.

“Before we get all the facts in, I don’t want to speculate on anything that may or may not have happened,” said Reed. “When we find out some facts, we will pass on some information.”

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said his office is also involved in the investigation. Nail said that the case is being investigated as an accident and no foul play is suspected.

Breezy News will continue to follow the story.