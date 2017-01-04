Update: Man confesses to murdering wife in Kemper County

Investigators in Kemper County have learned more about Sunday’s homicide.

Sheriff James Moore says while interviewing Ladarius Naylor, he gave a full confession and told them the murder of his wife, Ariana Naylor, actually happened at a home in Meridian. Moore says Naylor and his wife got into an argument and he stabbed her. He then drove to Kemper County and tried to set the car on fire on Gene Mosley Road, which is when the sheriff’s department was called.

His charge of first degree murder will now be through Meridian, and he will be sent back to Lauderdale County on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY: A man is being charged in a weekend stabbing death in Kemper County.

Ladarius Naylor is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Ariana Naylor and destroying evidence.

“After investigating and talking to family we realized that it was a husband and wife, who had been separated,” says Moore. “The husband came to pick her up early that morning to try to talk to her. At that point they left Lauderdale County and ended up in Kemper County.”