Update: Neshoba Superintendent of Education resigns

Superintendent of Education Joe Killens turned in a letter of resignation at last night’s monthly board meeting.

“It caught us all by surprise,” says Johnny Crenshaw, Board of Education President. “It basically said he had 30 plus years in the business and he reached a time in his life with things going on that he felt like it was time for him to leave.”

The board says Killens went on the say, he wants more time with his family and Neshoba School District is on the verge of greatness and hopes it continues to succeed.

Killens’ resignation will be effective June 30, 2015. The board has until then to bring in someone to take over the position.

Neshoba County Board of Education will hire a firm to help narrow down candidates. It no longer has to be someone that lives in the county. It can be someone out-of-state. The board says a firm will help bring in the best person for the position.

“This position was an elected position, but now it will be an appointed position,” says Crenshaw. “The legislature approved this past session for us to appoint.”

To become superintendent you have to have a master’s degree and experience in administration within a school district.

The district started the new high school project in 2015 and it’s gone through two superintendents with many changes. Now the new superintendent will have to take it on as well.

“It will definitely be a new process,” says Crenshaw. “Something we weren’t expecting. We will work with each other.”

Killens was elected in November 2015 over incumbent Tommy Dearing.