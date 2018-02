The US Marshal Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating suspect JAMORY SMITH. Smith is wanted for Armed Robbery of an individual. Smith is described as a BM, 6’0 ft., 165lbs. Smith does have a history of Simple Assault charges. Anyone with information that could help identify suspect an lead to the arrest would be eligible for a reward. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of SMITH, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).