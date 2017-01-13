Home » Leake » US Marshals Fugitive Task Force Searching For Wanted Fugitive

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wanted Fugitive. Dennis Beckley is wanted for the Armed Robbery that occurred on 12/31/2016 at Knights Inn on Beasley Rd, In Jackson. Anyone with information that leads to the positive location and arrest of this individual would be eligible for a reward.If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com

