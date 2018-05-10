USDA grant would lead to economic boost in Philadelphia

A new grant from the USDA would provide an economic boost to an already growing Philadelphia community.

“Bottom line, job creation,” said Mayor James Young.

The Mayor and Board of Alderman approved at a special meeting last week to contribute $16,667 as an investment into the project contingent that the city is awarded the grant. The county also agreed to contribute an in-kind monetary gift matching the city’s amount for renovations to the parking lot and entry way.

The $100,000 grant aligns with the cities push to bring new jobs to the area. Currently, both Lazy-Boy and East Central Community College occupy the space but this new plan could tap some hidden potential.

“It’s the driver of our community. We are blessed to have a multitude of businesses both retail and manufactures in the area, and we’re constantly looking for the next thing that can build this community for the next 10 to 20 years,” said Mayor Young.

Dr. Steve Murray is one of the leaders pushing for this new grant. He says half of the grant would renovate a portion of the building by installing a new elevator to make it handicap accessible. The other half would go towards cosmetic work and expanding the business incubator program. This means more opportunities for new businesses to develop.

“You can go to most small towns in Mississippi and find vacant manufacturing buildings. In Philadelphia, we had this vacant building but we’ve made it into an asset instead of a liability,” said Murray, chairman of the Board of Directors for the Neshoba County Business Enterprise Center.

The current incubator program is at max capacity and the USDA grant would help this program significantly. New growth equals more dollars and future opportunities.

“I was blessed to grow up in this town with work, and we want this next generation to have this same opportunity,” said Mayor Young.

The Mayor says he expects to know by this fall if they will be awarded the new grant.