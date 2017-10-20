Home » Local » Vardaman Rams Defeat the Sebastopol Bobcats!

This game took place at Sebastopol high school. The Rams and Bobcats battled against each other the entire game. The first quarter was a head to head fight and the Vardaman Rams were able to score the first touchdown. (6-0)  The second quarter had a lot of intense plays and tackles between both team. The Rams were able to score another touchdown and doubled their score. (12-0) The third quarter showed that the Bobcats did not give up, but had a confusion play and Vardaman added more points to the board. (19-0) The fourth quarter was a battle and the Bobcats were close to scoring, but Vardaman was able to break their stride and scored yet another touchdown against the Bobcats. (26-0) Congratulations to both teams for a great game to watch!

