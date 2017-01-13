Video: Drug take-back rids unused household drugs

Choctaw Health Center is trying to keep prescription medicines out of the wrong hands by properly disposing of old and unused drugs.

“It’s very important for patients to not keep a lot of medications in their cabinets that they no longer take,” says Dr. Charles Mckee, Chief Pharmacist, Choctaw Health Center.

Choctaw Health Center teamed up with the DEA to have a drug-take back for people to clear their cabinets.

“After [medications] are collected they go to an incinerator so they’re being properly disposed of,” says Dr. Mckee. “There’s not any danger of these making it back out to the street.”

If you have drugs left over in your cabinets and you don’t have a drug disposal option in your area, the best thing to do is to take the labels off and throw them in the trash.

“Major issue we’re seeing in America today is narcotic abuse,” says Dr. Mckee. “If you have children growing up there may be temptation as they enter the teenage years to abuse drugs.”

Mississippi started a prescription monitoring program that allows pharmacists to communicate where drugs are received. They’re able to track from what facility to where the prescription was filled for a specific patient.

“There used to be common places where people would do common shopping and so they would go from one pharmacy and doctor to another, to another but now all of this information is being communicated,” says Dr. Mckee.

Mckee says the program helps physicians keep from prescribing medication to patients that already have a supply.