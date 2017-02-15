Video: First safe room on Choctaw tribal lands to be built at PRES

Construction is starting at Pearl River Elementary School. A safe room will soon be built on the north side of the school.

“We always have threats of tornadoes around this area and we wanted to make sure we provided a building that was safe for our students, faculty and the people that work [at PRES],” says Chief Phyliss Anderson.

The school was built for about 350 students. Now the amount of students has almost doubled, forcing some classrooms into trailers.

“We wanted to make sure we provide a safer shelter for our students in case there is bad weather,” says Chief Anderson.

The safe room will be 5,600 sq. ft. withstanding up to 250 miles per hour winds. With construction starting immediately, the plan is to have it completed by fall. Until then the school has a procedure in place for severe weather.

“We get into the hallways,” says Suzanne Hyatt, PRES principal. There are certain areas of the hallways with reinforced walls and the children know where to go. We practice that often because we know in this part of the state has a lot of tornadoes.”

The safe room will not be attached to the school but there will be easy access to the building. In the event of tornadic weather, the safe room will be open to shelter nearby community members, as well.

“This is going to be just a wonderful thing because it is a tornado safe room that is going to protect all of us and we can be all in one place and I know it’s a secure and safe spot,” says Hyatt.

The project is costing $1.6 million. FEMA and MEMA are covering 95 percent of the costs. The other 5 percent is being paid by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.