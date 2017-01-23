Neshoba County drowning death

A five-year-old boy’s body was found in a farm pond in Neshoba County over the weekend.

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on Road 602 around 9:45 Saturday morning. A family member that lives next to the victim saw an object in the pond and when he went to retrieve it he saw that it was the boy.

“The parents said he had gotten out a couple of times before. They thought they had it contained where he couldn’t get out,” says Coroner John Stephens. “He got out and walked down the yard, walked to the pond levee and got in the pond.”

Sheriff Waddell says the boy had to unlock the front door that was barricaded by a recliner to get out. His mother was the last to see the victim playing with his sister inside the house.

“[The mother] went in another room and came back [where the kids were playing] and he was gone,” says Stephens.

“What we learned during the investigation from the last time the child was seen from the time he was discovered was a short time frame.”

An autopsy is being done Monday, but the sheriff’s department believes it was accidental. No charges are being filed.