Video: Neshoba County receives restitution check in overtime embezzlement scandal

Neshoba County has received a check from the state auditor’s office for $125,000. It’s funds recovered from an overtime embezzlement scandal involving county workers Tammy Gomillion, Jill Watkins, Julie Faye Russell and Benjie Coats.

“[The county recovered] $75,000 bond off Mrs. Russell and a $50,000 bond off Mrs. Gomillion,” says Wade White, county attorney. “We received a $25,000 check off of an insurance policy related to Mrs. Watkins.”

The county says they’ve recovered over $200,000 including Coats’ monthly restitution payments. They’re hoping to double that amount by mid year.

The county says they can’t seize assets. They can only take funds from retirement accounts and insurance bonds, but they can’t drain those accounts. They can only take funds that have been deposited in the past seven years during the scheme.

“Money they earned through legitimate means is available to them,” says White. “That’s something that we won’t be allowed to touch.”

District Attorney Mark Duncan has said county taxpayers will see payback, but that process hasn’t started yet. It’s all going into the general county fund.

“That’s just money they did without for some many years that is now put back into the system so hopefully [taxpayers] see some soon,” says White.

Gomillion, Watkins and Russell agreed to turn over their retirement funds to pay back restitution. They were also ordered to pay an additional $15,000 each when released from their 10-year sentence. Coats was ordered to pay $100,000 dollars and serve one year under house arrest.