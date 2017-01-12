Philadelphia to honor Dr. King in weekend parade

A day dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. Philadelphia will celebrate his legacy as a parade marches through the streets.

“This is seeming to be the biggest [parade] we’ve had,” says Eva Tisdale, organizer. “We have probably about 60 entries and they are still coming.”

Six bands will stomp to the beat of the drums as 13 floats carry the theme “Keeping the Dream Alive.”

The parade will start on Poplar Ave. and take a left on E. Main St. They’ll march a complete square around the courthouse and end at Philadelphia High School.

“It’s not just a black thing, it’s a people thing,” says Tisdale. “I think once we get past that and let people know it’s not about just black people. Dr. King was a person that was there for everybody and once we get that I know we will be a lot better off.”

Organizers say they want more than anything for kids in the community to participate because the future is in their hands.

“This is something we have to do 365 days a year,” says Tisdale. “Talk about why we are doing this and why it’s important.”

Entries are still being accepted even if you don’t have the funds. Applications can be picked up at Neshoba County Library.

Saturday’s parade starts at 11 A.M. on Monday a former NAACP president will lead a march from MLK Dr. to Westside Park at 12:30P.M. for a program at Westside Community Center at 1 P.M.