Video: PR Poker Room donates to Mississippi United Methodist

Pearl River Poker Room has been collecting food to donate to Mississippi United Methodist.

“Everyone has given through the holidays and we’re beginning to try to gear up again to start a new year,” says Patricia Battle, Miss. Choctaw United Methodist Mission. “This is going to help fill the gap for us because our shelves are somewhat depleted.”

The annual ‘Restock the Shelves’ event collected 600 lbs. of food and over $1,200 to donate to the Choctaw Mission. The Poker Room is one of 18 venues to have players participate in the event.

“For a can donation or a cash donation, they got extra chips in the poker tournament,” says Neal Atkinson, director of tables games. “And in addition to that we also did raffle drawings. Everybody likes a chance to win and we get the donations in return.”

With those donated goods, the mission puts together baskets for families of usually 5 or 6 people that lasts up to a week.

“We don’t try to provide oncoming meals on a day-to-day bases, we just try to supplement and aid where their resources end,” says Battle.

The Choctaw Mission provides non-perishable food to about 90 families a month.

“They can come in on Thursday’s and apply and we prepare what their needs are by way of numbers in their families,” says Battle. “It is distributed on Saturday’s. They just come by and pick it up.”