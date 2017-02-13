Video: Search for Winston County homicide suspect continues

Winston County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Kevin Ladexter Carter, 43. The sheriff’s office says he’s wanted in connection to a homicide that happened Sunday night on Roy Bates Rd. in Noxapater.

“Upon arrival [deputies] found one female that had been shot in the leg,” says Sheriff Jason Pugh. “She was unresponsive when deputies arrived and was transported to Winston Medical Center.”

Angela Collier, 39 was pronounced dead shortly after.

The sheriff’s department says a roommate witnessed the homicide and identified Carter. The roommate came out to try to break up the fight and was hit in the head with a gun just before collier was shot.

“The bullet traveled completely through her leg and exited,” says Pugh. “It actually went outside the trailer and exited to the ground.”

Authorities says Carter left the the trailer after the shot was fired and his whereabouts are still unknown.

“We do urge anyone that knows him or comes in contact with him to let us know,” says Pugh. “We are urging him to turn himself in.”

Sheriff Pugh says Carter is considered armed and dangerous. This isn’t the first time his has been on the run from law enforcement.

“He has been in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections in the past,” says Pugh. “I’ve personally dealt with him before. We have had confrontations in the past where he has fled in vehicles and on foot.”

If you know where Carter is call Winston County Sheriff’s Department at 662-773-5881 or Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999.