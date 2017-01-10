Video: Williamsville bridge project nearing completion

Williamsville bridge is closed again until they finish the final paving stage of the project.

“Hopefully within the next three days it will be complete,” says Mayor James Young. “We will wait about a week or so maybe two weeks before we stripe it and that job will finally come to completion.”

The first phase was the bridge completion. It was completed in the summer and opened up to drivers, but then repairing a nearby box culvert was the next phase, closing that area of the road.

After nearly two years of closure Mayor Young says it should be completely open in February.

“It’s one of the busiest strips you know for anything to go down, that section going down really amplified the need for access.”

Before the closure, that area was seeing about 1,200 cars a day. The $2 million project is a little off schedule from it’s original April completion due to weather delays and engineer changes.