Vote For Leake County – State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant Finalist

The Leake County Foundation applied for a State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant and are have made it to the finalist list. State Farm accepted 7,000 applications, from those 7,000 applications they chose 200 to compete for 40 grants that will be awarded. The Leake County Foundation made it to the final 200.

If the Leake County Foundation grant wins, the proceeds will be used to help individuals living in Leake County who have chronic illness. The Leake County Health Foundation will oversee the distribution of funds to ensure those individuals with the most need receive assistance.

go to this web site and vote: https://neighborhoodassist.com/contests/showentry/1996218 ( you will need to cut and paste this in your browser, then bookmark it so you can vote each day)

Popular vote will determine which of the 40 causes win the grant. Please help Leake County receive $25,000.00 to help the community. Please make sure to vote 10 times each day starting today. The last day of voting is August 25th. State Farm will award grants to the 40 causes that receive the most votes so your vote is essential.