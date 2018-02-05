Vulnerable adult arrest

Bond has been set for a Kemper County man accused of incest. Andrew McGraw is charged with rape. The Preston native is also charged with adultery and fornication between persons who are forbidden from getting married. Sheriff James Moore says the incident happened last August, and involved the 53-year-old and a vulnerable adult.

“He basically raped her because she can’t consent,” says Sheriff Moore. “She can’t say to anyone that this is going on. She can’t basically do anything. She’s not aware of this. So, this is a very sad case.”

McGraw appeared before a judge Friday morning. That’s when his total bond was set at $200,000. His case is expected to be presented to grand jury in April. If ultimately found guilty, he could face up to life in prison.