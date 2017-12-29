Walnut Grove Area Neighborhood Watch will kick off the free 2018 Class on Monday, January 8 at the Walnut Grove Fire Station at 6:00 pm. “Even if you have been through the training in years past, this is a good refresher,” said instructor / WG Police Chief Kevin Polk.

You do not have to live in Walnut Grove to participate. All are welcome. If interested in attending, please call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at the Walnut Grove Town Hall at 601-253-2321 or Walnut Grove Police Chief Kevin Polk at 601-253-0045 to leave name and phone number.

For Walnut Grove Area Neighborhood Watch Alerts, Class or Event info, text to your phone please text WGNW to 888-777. Chairman of Walnut Grove Area Neighborhood Watch is Linda Bounds.