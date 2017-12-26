Walnut Grove Sign-up for Local Alerts and Community Announcements

You Can Now Receive Real Time Public Safety and Community Messages Through Nixle

The Town of Walnut Grove has partnered with Nixle to implement its Community Notification System to alert residents in real-time for localized emergency situations and relevant community advisories. You do not have to live in the Town of Walnut Grove to sign-up.

There are several simple ways to register:

1. Text WALNUTGROVE (No space) to 888777 from your mobile phone

2. Go to www.walnutgrovems.com and sign up via the Nixle Widget

If users just want to receive public announcements and community events information,

Text WGEVENTS to 888777.

Once registered, users will receive a confirmation text to their mobile device. Users may also customize their alert settings by going to www.nixle.com and creating a User Profile.

“We are excited to be able to communicate alerts and advisories in our area via text, email, and social media. Nearly everyone has a mobile phone and now will have the capability to sign up for the alerts. This will give Walnut Grove the capability to communicate directly with our community members and others who choose to receive important information. ” said Mayor Brian Gomillion.

Users also are able to call a toll-free number or submit Anonymous tips via text or website to the Walnut Grove Police Department.

The service is secure, reliable and easy to use for our organization.

All Alerts will be targeted geographically, allowing residents to receive localized, relevant alerts from the Town of Walnut Grove. Nixle Alerts can be sent via Text, Email, Web, Social Media, and the Nixle Mobile App in an instant. Nixle is partnered with NLETS for unmatched data security, as well as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the National Blue Alert Network, and Google for unmatched reach and two-way information exchange.