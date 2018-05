Interested in selling items at the Walnut Grove Farmers Market targeted to begin in June? It’s FREE to setup and sell. Plenty of space available. If you are interested in selling fruits, vegetables, home-canned goods, honey, eggs, or plants etc., please contact Walnut Grove Town Hall at 601-253-2321.The Town of Walnut Grove provides the place as a community service for access to fresh fruits and vegetables in our area.