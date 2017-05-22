Walnut Grove Farmers Market – Moves to Fridays beginning June 2

If you’re interested in selling fresh fruits and vegetables, home baked or canned goods, then you should make plans to sell at the Walnut Grove Farmers Market

​ ​just off ​Main Street IN THE SHADE along the old Railroad in Dow​n​ town Walnut Grove. The Farmer’s Market will open on ​FRIDAY, JUNE 2nd.

The market will open each ​Friday morning at 7 ​:30​ a.m beginning in June. beginning in June and remain open until vendor’s produce is sold.

T​here is no charge to be a vendor or setup and sell. The town is providing the place as a service to the community to have access to fresh fruits, vegetables, and home cooked or canned goods. Whether you have a large amount of produce or small amount of produce to sell, you are welcome.

If you are interested in selling fruits, vegetables, or homemade canned or baked goods, please call Town Hall at 601-253-2321 so that we may advertise and promote what you are bringing and selling.

To sign up to receive notices via text on What is scheduled to be available at the Friday Farmers Market Text WGFM to 888-777 or like Walnut Grove’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WalnutGroveMiss .