If you’re interested in fresh fruits and vegetables, home baked or canned goods, then you should make plans to attend the Walnut Grove Farmers Market. The Farmer’s Market will open this morning and will operate until the last vendor leaves. The Walnut Grove Farmers Market will be set up in the shade just off Main Street along the old railroad in downtown Walnut Grove every Friday. To receive weekly texts on what items are scheduled for the market, text WGFM to 888-777.